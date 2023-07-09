Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Chevron stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

