Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

