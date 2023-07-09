Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 736 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,005 shares of company stock worth $57,483,125. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $118.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

