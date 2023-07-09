Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.65 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Black Hills by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

