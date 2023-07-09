44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

