V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 371.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 387.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

