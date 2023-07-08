Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Under Armour by 75.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

