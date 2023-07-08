Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 67,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,195,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

TYL stock opened at $406.55 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

