Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $154.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

