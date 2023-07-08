Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 96,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $112.96 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.