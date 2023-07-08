Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $68.67 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,809,900 shares in the company, valued at $133,552,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,809,900 shares in the company, valued at $133,552,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 89,461 shares of company stock worth $6,538,126. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

