RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 821.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.44. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

