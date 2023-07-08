Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $162.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

