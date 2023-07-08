Raymond James & Associates Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.