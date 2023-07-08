PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PPL were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

