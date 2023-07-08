Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.4 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

