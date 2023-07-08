Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,174 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.02 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

