Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,578 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.