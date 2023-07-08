Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,113 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

