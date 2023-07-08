Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 323 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 484.97 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.