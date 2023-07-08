New Hampshire Trust Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 33,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 104,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 9,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 20,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

