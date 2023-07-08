National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Calix were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.91.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

