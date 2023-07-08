National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.