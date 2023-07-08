National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SunPower were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SunPower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 38,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

SunPower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

