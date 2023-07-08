National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,038. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $311.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.96. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $327.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -199.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

