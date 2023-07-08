National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

