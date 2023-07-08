Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 29,953 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $680,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InterDigital Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America upgraded InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $94.19 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

