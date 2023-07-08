Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 39,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Up 2.1 %

Kirby stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $77.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16.

Insider Activity

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $737,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $906,309. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

