International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $371.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $387.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

