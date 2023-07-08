International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 492 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 492 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $111.78.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

