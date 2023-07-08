International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 13.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in UiPath by 428.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,305,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 3,959.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,891,966 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $788,303,000 after buying an additional 837,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.63. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,157. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

