International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $41,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $258.94 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.05.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

