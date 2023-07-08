International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,426 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on U. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

