International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,230 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 71.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WDS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

