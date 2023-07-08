Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 2,197 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $893,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares in the company, valued at $41,292,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MongoDB Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $418.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
