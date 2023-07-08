Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 2,197 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $893,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares in the company, valued at $41,292,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $418.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

