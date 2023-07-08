IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,534 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

