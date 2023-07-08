IFP Advisors Inc Has $198,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.