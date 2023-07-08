Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 359,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

