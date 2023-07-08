Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

