Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,570 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,032,249.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,701 shares in the company, valued at $86,032,249.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 336,790 shares of company stock worth $53,378,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

