Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 280,804 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,804 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,068,908.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

