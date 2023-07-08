Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,671 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,111,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.31. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -223.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

