Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 20,540 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

