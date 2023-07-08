Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $5,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

