Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.