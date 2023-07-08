Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

