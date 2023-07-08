Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 46,495 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.