Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,422 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines
In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %
LUV stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
