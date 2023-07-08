Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 196 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $369.94 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

