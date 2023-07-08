Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

